Elaborate arrangements for Milad-Un-Nabi in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:46 PM, Sat - 8 October 22

File Photo: City Police Commissioner CV Anand

Hyderabad: The City Police has taken all necessary measures to ensure the forthcoming Milad-Un-Nabi procession passes off peacefully on Sunday. In view of the related processions which are expected to start from Saturday night, City Police Commissioner CV Anand held a coordination meeting with Muslim clerics, senior police officers and sought their opinions on the arrangements.

The Commissioner assured that the police have been making all arrangements and sought the cooperation of the community members. He urged the clerics and elders to persuade the youngsters to commute safely and observe rules during the processions and appealed them to maintain communal amity to uphold the Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb of the historic city.

Referring to clashes amongst small groups which was causing disquiet and issues to law and order, Anand urged the community elders not to react on issues that may impact the peace in the city and asked them to be patient. He also appraised them on the security measures and traffic diversion arrangements being made and the force deployment.

“Traffic diversion plan, parking spaces will be notified and senior officers from traffic wing will be stationed to closely monitor the processions. There should be no diversion of the procession from the pre-determined route,” he said.

In a strict warning to the trouble makers, the Commissioner said that misuse of social media platforms to instigate or hurt the sentiments of others will invite strict action. The organisers will be held responsible if anything goes wrong.