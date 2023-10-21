Elaborate arrangements for Saddula Bathukamma in erstwhile Karimnagar

Officials of municipal corporations, municipalities and gram panchayats made special arrangements for Saddula Bathukamma, the last day of the nine-day flowers' festival

Municipal Commissioner B Srinivas examing arrangements for Saddula Bathukamma at Manair river in Karimnagar on Saturday.

Karimnagar: Elaborate arrangements have been made for Saddula Bathukamma celebrations scheduled to be held in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Sunday.

Officials of municipal corporations, municipalities and gram panchayats made special arrangements for Saddula Bathukamma, the last day of the nine-day flowers’ festival. Besides cleaning the grounds, power supply, lighting, drinking water, generators and other arrangements were also made at the venues.

After playing Bathukamma, women will immerse the flowers in water bodies. Authorities have deployed professional swimmers at Bathukamma immersion points to avert any untoward incidents.

Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) authorities made all facilities in all playing grounds in 60 divisions of the town as well as 21 Bathukamma immersion points by spending Rs 2 crore. A total of 63 professional swimmers, three each at an immersion point, are being deployed.

Mayor Y Sunil Rao along with Commissioner Bonagiri Srinivas visited the Bathukamma playing grounds and examined arrangements.

On the other hand, flower markets are being crowded with the people during the last few days since a large number of the public thronged the markets to purchase Gunugu, Thangedu, Gummadi, Banthi, Chamanthi, Sitamma Jada and other flowers since they are essential to prepare Bathukamma.

