Elderly couple from Jagtial end lives by jumping into River Godavari

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:53 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

An elderly man and his wife, belonging to Jagtial district, allegedly ended their lives by jumping off a bridge into the Godavari river An elderly man and his wife, belonging to Jagtial district, allegedly ended their lives by jumping off a bridge into the Godavari river

Mancherial: An elderly man and his wife, belonging to Jagtial district, allegedly ended their lives by jumping off a bridge into the Godavari river near temple village Gudem in Dandepalli mandal on Tuesday. The reason was yet to be ascertained.

Dandepalli Sub-Inspector K Samba Murthy said Maram Rajamallu (70) and his wife Komuramma (60), residents of Narsingapalli village in Dharmaram mandal of neighboring Jagtial district, had resorted to the extreme step after tying themselves together with a cloth on their waists. Some local fishermen spotted the bodies and alerted the police, who in turn retrived them from the river. The police suspect family disputes might have led to the incident.

Also Read Mancherial: Mega blood donation event organized to mark Police Commemoration Week