Elderly man hacked to death in Nirmal

In a horrifying incident in Bangalpet, an elderly man was ruthlessly attacked and killed by unidentified individuals in broad daylight.
Nirmal: An elderly man was brutally hacked to death by some unknown persons in full public view, while he along with his son-in-law was travelling on a two-wheeler at Bangalpet here on Friday.
Police said that Bucchanna (65) from Ananthapet village died on the spot after being attacked by the assailants at a junction in the town.
His son-in-law Venkatesh who was riding the motorbike sustained serious injuries. He was shifted to a hospital and his medical condition is said to be critical.