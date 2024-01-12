Elderly man hacked to death in Nirmal

In a horrifying incident in Bangalpet, an elderly man was ruthlessly attacked and killed by unidentified individuals in broad daylight.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 January 2024, 07:03 PM

Representational Image

Nirmal: An elderly man was brutally hacked to death by some unknown persons in full public view, while he along with his son-in-law was travelling on a two-wheeler at Bangalpet here on Friday.

Police said that Bucchanna (65) from Ananthapet village died on the spot after being attacked by the assailants at a junction in the town.

Also Read Telangana Govt aims to provide quality education to girls: Indrakaran

His son-in-law Venkatesh who was riding the motorbike sustained serious injuries. He was shifted to a hospital and his medical condition is said to be critical.