Elderly woman allegedly murdered by servant in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 January 2024, 10:13 PM

Hyderabad: An elderly woman was murdered on Wednesday at Domalguda allegedly by her servant who later decamped with gold ornaments, silver articles and cash.

The victim Sneha Latha Devi (60) was residing at a building in Domalguda along with her husband Mahesh Kumar and son. Their relatives stay on the other floors of the five storied building.

On Wednesday morning, Mahesh and his son went for work and around 5 pm, they called Latha Devi to enquire about her well being. When the woman did not answer the phone calls, Mahesh asked the relatives to check at the house.

“The woman was found tied to a chair and mouth was gagged with a cloth. We suspect the servant Mahesh, who is from Bihar had killed the victim and escaped after collecting the expensive ornaments and cash from the house,” said Domalguda police.

On a complaint, the Domalguda police reached the spot and started investigation. The clues team visited the spot and police also deployed a tracker dog to help them identify the killer.

Senior police officials visited the spot. A case is registered and special teams formed to investigate into the case.