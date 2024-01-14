Hyderabad’s Blue Cross to host second #LoveMyIndie Dog Show for pets on January 21

Blue Cross of Hyderabad aims to shift the focus to our desi companions, promoting their adoption and ensuring they find loving homes.

Hyderabad: Blue Cross of Hyderabad is conducting the second edition of #LoveMyIndie Dog Show, a one-of-a-kind dog show exclusively for Indie pet dogs, at Chaitanya Vidyalaya, next to Ramakrishna Mission, Domalguda, on January 21.

Amala Akkineni, Founder & Chairperson at Blue Cross of Hyderabad, says, “Historically the Indie has been the favoured companion and working dog across the villages and towns of India. Known for its devotion, hardy constitution and resilient nature, the Indie has survived and thrived.”

The show will feature a spotlight for the pet parents to share the adventures/stories of their canine companions. The event is supported by multiple animal welfare groups: Abhaya – People for Animals, Humane Society International/India, Animal Warriors Hyderabad, Pet Adoption, and Aasara Foundation. Registration of Indie pet dog can be done at https://t.ly/x-aac, a press release said.