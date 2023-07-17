Domalguda LPG fire accident: Death toll rises to six

Police said the women in the family, which was celebrating ‘Bonalu’, were preparing breakfast when the fire broke out.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:14 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Hyderabad: The death toll in the Domalguda LPG fire accident case rose to six, , with one more person who suffered burns in the incident, succumbing while undergoing treatment at the hospital on Sunday night.

Vihaan (4), succumbed to the burns on Thursday.

Seven people, all belonging to one family, suffered burns when a fire allegedly triggered by an LPG cylinder leak, exploded at their house in Rose Colony in Domalguda on Tuesday morning.

The injured were immediately shifted to Gandhi Hospital, where of the seven persons, six succumbed over the last few days.

One person is still undergoing treatment and said to be critical.

The body was shifted to the mortuary for autopsy. The Domalguda police are investigating.