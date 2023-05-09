| Khammam Woman And Two Sons Die By Suicide At Sathupalli

Khammam: Woman and two sons die by suicide at Sathupalli

Family disputes were said to be the reason behind the extreme act. Khammam SI Ramu said a case was booked based on a complaint.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:27 AM, Tue - 9 May 23

Khammam: Three persons, including two minors, of a family died, allegedly by suicide, at Sathupalli in the district.

The deceased were identified as Patibandla Mrudhula (40), Pragyan (8) and Mahan (5) of NTR Colony in Sathupalli town. The woman along with her kids was said to have jumped into Tamara Cheruvu tank at a distance from the town on Monday night.

The bodies were recovered from the tank on Tuesday morning. Khammam SI Ramu said a case was booked based on a complaint from the woman’s family members. Family disputes were said to be the reason behind the extreme act.