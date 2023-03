Street dogs kill spotted deer at Sathupalli

The deer, which strayed out of the local Urban Park, was attacked and killed by the dogs at Gourigudem village.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:26 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

Representational Image

Khammam: Street dogs killed a spotted deer at Sathupalli in Khammam district on Saturday.

Receiving information from the locals, forest beat officers Narsimha and Venkateshwarlu reached the village and performed the deer’s funeral at the park.