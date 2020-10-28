Election Commission appoints police observer for Dubbak

By | Published: 4:35 pm

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India has appointed Saroj Kumar Thakur, an IPS officer from Tamil Nadu, as ‘Police Observer’ for the by-election to Dubbak Assembly constituency.

In a press release on Wednesday, the ECI said that in exercise of the powers conferred on it by Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 20B of the Representation of the People’s Act, 1961, it has appointed Saroj Kumar Thakur as police observer for the by-poll to be held on November 3.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .