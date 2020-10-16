Election observer inspects arrangements for Dubbak by-poll

He visited the media cell in Dubbak, and a strong room set up at ZPHS Latchapet under Dubbak municipality

Siddipet: Sri Raghava Sharma, appointed by the Election Commission as the General Election Observer for Dubbak by-election, inspected various places in Dubbak Assembly constituency on Friday.

He visited the media cell in Dubbak, and a strong room set up at ZPHS Latchapet under Dubbak municipality. Sharma enquired whether CCTVs were installed in the strong room as also power supply.

Since Friday was the last day for filing of nominations, the Election Observer enquired about the number of candidates who had filed their nomination papers. He instructed the officials to be alert since polling day was fast approaching.

Sharma also enquired about the implementation of the election code of conduct in the constituency, besides inspecting a polling station at ZPHS School in Dubbak and a police check-post at Thornala.

District Collector P Venkatrami Reddy said Sharma will stay at the Electricity guest house in Siddipet. People who have any issues regarding Dubbak bylection can meet him or call him on 9816818005.

