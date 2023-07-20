Elevate Expo held in Hyderabad

South India’s biggest marketing and technology exhibition, Elevate Expo held in Hyderabad on Thursday. It provides a platform to connect with fellow marketers, learn from industry experts, and gain valuable insights to enhance our marketing strategies.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:33 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: Elevate Expo, touted to South India’s biggest marketing and technology exhibition, was inaugurated by Kalicharan S Khartade, Secretary – Telangana State Biodiversity Board and Mir Mohtesham Ali Khan, World Professional Bodybuilder at JRC Convention here on Thursday.

Ethos imagination is organizing the expo which promise to offer an unforgettable experience to all innovative marketing professionals from the region on July 20 and 21.

“This event provides a platform to connect with fellow marketers, learn from industry experts, and gain valuable insights to enhance our marketing strategies,” said Prasad Modepalli, Founder & CEO, of Ethos Imagination.

Startups, marketing managers & directors, digital marketers, branding & communication professionals, business development professionals, sales professionals, business school students and marketing students meet and network with 75+ top marketing & technology companies, a press release said.

