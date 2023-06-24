Emphasis laid on skill development of power engineers: TS Genco CMD

Emphasis has been laid on the technology upgradation and skill development of power engineers, said TS Genco CMD

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

TS Genco CMD D Prabhakhar Rao launched an 800 MW simulator at CETD at KTPS complex in Kothagudem district on Saturday.

Kothagudem: Emphasis has been laid on the technology upgradation and skill development of power engineers, said Telangana State Genco and Transco chairman and managing director, D Prabhakhar Rao.

He inaugurated a new building of Centre of Excellence for Training and Development (CETD) built with Rs 2 crore, new hostel building built with Rs 7 crore and an oxygen plant built at a cost of Rs 2 crore at KTPS complex, Paloncha in the district on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion Prabhakar Rao appreciated the collective efforts being made by engineers and staff for ensuring uninterrupted power supply to domestic and industrial needs in Telangana as well as for agricultural needs.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paid special attention to the power sector after the formation of Telangana State. The Telangana government made huge investments on improving power generation, transmission and distribution networks.

The CMD informed that there were 44 well furnished rooms in the newly built hostel to accommodate 100 engineers at a time for training purposes. He launched an 800 MW simulator at the CETD to train power engineers.

Prabhakar Rao was scheduled to visit Bhadradri Power Plant at Manugur to inaugurate new hotels and other facilities along with Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao on Sunday. MLA V Venkateswara Rao and Genco officials were present.