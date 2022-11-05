Engineering admissions on rise in Telangana

Hyderabad: Courses in new and emerging technologies seems to be reviving the charm for undergraduate engineering education as the admissions are on the increase for the last three years in the State.

In the convener quota, engineering admissions have gone up by more than 13,500 since 2020. A total of 61,702 students took engineering admissions this year as against 57,545 in 2021 and 47,739 in 2020.

This jump in admissions is mainly due to the launching of courses like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Cyber Security, Robotics, Internet of Things, Data Science etc., in 2020 by the engineering colleges as there are umpteen job opportunities for graduates in these areas. For a case in point, out of 49,031 seats in Computer Science and IT related fields like AI, ML, close to 90 per cent of them were filled during the current academic year 2022-23.

However, several colleges commenced these courses in emerging technologies at the cost of conventional and core programmes like mechanical engineering and civil engineering. Most colleges in the State surrendered seats in the core branches and opted for courses like AI, ML and cyber security.

It is interesting to note that, despite 71 engineering colleges closing down since 2015, the number of admissions has gone up in the State. While 51,621 seats were filled in 248 engineering colleges in 2015, this number was at 61,702 in 177 colleges this year.

As more students enrolling for engineering education at undergraduate level year on year, the number of vacant seats is gradually decreasing. A total of 22,396 in 2020, 22,277 in 2021 and 17,644 in 2022 seats were vacant under convener quota.