Telangana: Private colleges collecting more than prescribed fee to attract Rs 2 lakh fine per student

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:13 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Hyderabad: Private professional colleges, including engineering colleges, that collect more than the prescribed fee will have to cough up a fine of Rs 2 lakh per student.

Taking a tough stand on errant private colleges, the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) has decided to impose a fine of Rs 2 lakh per student on colleges that collect more than the fee prescribed by the committee and other amounts fixed by the State government. This apart, the colleges must return extra fee collected from students.

This decision was taken during an AFRC meeting attended by TAFRC chairman Justice P Swaroop Reddy, Education department secretary V Karuna, and Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman Prof. R Limbadri among other officials here on Saturday.

With regard to students whose names were forwarded by the AFRC to colleges on complaints that their applications were not received by the colleges, the Committee said it would verify whether or not such cases were considered by the colleges on merit.

“In case those applications are not considered on merit, the college would be directed to admit them on the basis of merit by deleting an equal number of students from the selected list who are lower than the merit of students whose applications are forwarded by the AFRC. A fine of Rs 10 lakh per student on such irregular admission would be imposed,” the AFRC warned the colleges.