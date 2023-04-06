Engineering student killed in road accident at Ibrahimpatnam

Shiva Kumar, a resident of BN Reddy Nagar Vanasthalipuram, lost control over the bike and rammed into the divider and died on the spot

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:40 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: An engineering student died while his friend escaped with injuries in a road accident at Ibrahimpatnam on Thursday.

According to the police, the victim K Shiva Kumar Reddy (19), a resident of BN Reddy Nagar, Vanasthalipuram and native of Wanaparthy district and his friend Boda Jaswanth Reddy (19), both pursuing B.Tech from a private college at Ibrahimpatnam were going on a motorcycle on Thursday morning.

Shiva Kumar was riding the motorcycle while Jaswanth was on pillion. “When they reached Mangalpally cross roads, Shiva lost control over the bike and rammed into the divider following which both fell on the road and sustained injuries. Shiva died on the spot while his friend escaped with injuries and was rushed to hospital for treatment,” said Ibrahimpatnam police.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary for post-mortem examination. A case is registered and investigation going on.