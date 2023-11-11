| England Thrash Pakistan By 93 Runs To End Campaign On A High

England thrash Pakistan by 93 runs to end campaign on a high

Playing in his last game in England colours, David Willey (3/56) grabbed two early wickets to peg Pakistan back at the start of their chase.

By PTI Published Date - 09:59 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Kolkata: England crushed Pakistan by 93 runs to end an otherwise forgettable campaign in the World Cup on a winning note here on Saturday.

England scored a competitive 337 for nine in their last game of the tournament, and then stopped Pakistan at 244 in 43.3 overs.

Agha Salman (51 off 45 balls) was the only Pakistani batter to score a half-century.

A 53-run partnership for the last wicket between Haris Rauf (35 off 23) and Mohammad Wasim Jr (16 off 14) only delayed the inevitable.

Batting first, Jonny Bairstow (31) and Dawid Malan (59) added 82 runs for the first wicket before star all-rounder Ben Stokes smashed 84 runs off 76 balls with the help of 11 fours and two sixes.

Joe Root compiled a neat 60 in 72 balls.

The pair of Stokes and Root stitched 132 runs for the third wicket to power the defending champions, who will be returning home after this game.

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf took three wickets for 64 runs while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim took two apiece.

Brief Scores:

England: 337/9 in 50 overs (Ben Stokes 84, Joe Root 60, Jonny Bairstow 59; Haris Rauf 3/64).

Pakistan: 244 all out in 43.3 overs (Agha Salman 51; David Willey 3/56).