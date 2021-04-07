Enhance immunity to tackle Covid: CM KCR

Says development possible only with health society; wishes Telangana on World Health Day

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wished the people of Telangana State on the occasion of World Health Day. He said the Telangana government strongly believes that health is the greatest blessing and the development is possible only with a healthy society. He said the government was successfully implementing numerous schemes that would help improve public health as well as strengthening the public healthcare system in this direction.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said the State government achieved good results by operating Basti Dawakhanas in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits and had initiated measures to set up them in other urban local bodies. He said that by strengthening the healthcare system, it was being brought closer to the people in the State.

Chandrashekhar Rao said the State government was implementing various schemes to increase the consumption of meat and fish to further improve the health and living standards of the people by making protein-rich food available. He said vegetarian and non-vegetarian markets were being set up across the State to increase the supply of nutritious food like meat, fish, fruits and vegetables. He said the ongoing Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes for maintaining cleanliness, were winning several national awards which was a testament to the State government’s work for improving in public healthcare system.

Further, the Chief Minister said the healthy eating habits of people of Telangana State have contributed to the rise in their immunity levels which in turn helped them keep the coronavirus under control over the past one year. He pointed out that there has been a qualitative change in the public healthcare system ever since the State government started supplying safe drinking water to all the households of citizens by implementing Mission Bhagiratha successfully, which prevented them from contracting diseases. The KCR Kits scheme, which was launched with the aim of mother and child care, also proved to be a success by improving the health condition of new born babies and their mothers.

Chandrashekhar Rao said there has been a significant decrease in child marriages due to successful implementation of Kalyana Lakshmi scheme which in turn reduced child pregnancies. In the wake of rising cases of Covid-19 pandemic, he advised people to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines as well as keep their surroundings clean, consume nutritious food and boost their immunity. On the occasion of World Health Day, he called upon the people to work hard to curb the spread of coronavirus in Telangana by constantly focusing on improving one’s health condition and immunity.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .