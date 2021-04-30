Enquiry initiated against HCA Apex Council members: Azharuddin

A statement which was issued by HCA president on Friday said the file is before the Ombudsman Deepak Verma

Published: 10:13 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammed Azharuddin has said that an enquiry has been initiated under Section 41(1)(b) of the HCA constitution against John Manoj (vice president), R. Vijayanand (secretary), Naresh Sharma (joint secretary), Surender Agarwal (treasurer) and P. Anuradha (Councillor).

A statement which was issued on Friday said the file is before the Ombudsman Deepak Verma. Azharuddin added: “We are also passing through an unprecedented 2nd wave of Covid-19, In such conditions it is not possible to conduct the Apex Council meetings. Further there is no important item that needs a decision by the Apex Council.

“Therefore, it is not possible to fulfil the condition under Chapter 4 Section 15(5) of the constitution of HCA. The Apex Council Meeting will resume at an appropriate time,’’ he said.

The latest salvo against the Apex Council members could spark off yet another controversy.

