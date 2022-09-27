‘Ensure 80 per cent of deliveries were performed in government hospitals’

Sangareddy: Collector A Sharat has called upon the doctors and health workers to ensure at least 80 per cent of deliveries were performed in government hospitals across the district. During a meeting with the doctors, ANMs, CDPOs, Supervisors, Asha workers and Anganwadi workers at Collectorate on Tuesday, the Collector said the ANMs and Asha workers must play a key role to improve the deliveries in government hospitals.

While enquiring about deliveries at the government hospitals, Sharat has expressed anger toward the staff as they could not provide information on deliveries in private and government hospitals under their purview. He has asked them to maintain all the details regarding each and every pregnant woman. Since most of the women were suffering from anemia, the Collector asked the health workers to ensure the women get tested. Additional Collector Rajaharshi Sha, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Gayathri Devi, District Coordinator of Health Services Dr Sangareddy and others were present.

Surprise Visit to District Hospital Sangareddy: Later, the Collector made a surprise visit to District Collector Sangareddy. He visited Out Patient ward, and other wards before checking the attendance registers of staff. Sharat has directed the hospital superintendent to put sign boards at the pharmacy and outpatient wards. The Collector has expressed anger after seeing the unhygienic bed sheets in the wards