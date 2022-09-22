Medak: 80 per cent of deliveries performed in govt hospitals in August

22 September 22

DMHO Dr B Venkateshwar Rao (Left) and District Hospital Superintedent P Chandrashekhar are giving a presentation on hospitals performance during ZP general body meeting in Medak on Thursday. The DMHO said that 14 out of 34 nursing homes, which had facilities for deliveries, had performed no deliveries at all during the last three months.

Medak: Recording remarkable progress in institutional deliveries in Medak district, over 80 percent of the deliveries in August this year were performed in government hospitals.

Elaborating on the work done by government hospitals in Medak during the general body meeting of Zilla Parishad here on Thursday, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr B Venkateshwar Rao said 809 out of 1,011 deliveries were performed in government hospitals while 34 private nursing homes in the district had managed to perform just 202 deliveries during the same period.

The DMHO said that 14 out of 34 nursing homes, which had facilities for deliveries, had performed no deliveries at all during the last three months since the women were preferring to visit government hospitals over private nursing homes.

Though the government hospitals were performing exceptionally well in institutional deliveries, Dr Rao said they had never managed to perform more than 70 percent deliveries until this August. The District had the District Hospital Medak, Community Health Centre Toopran, and Area Hospital Narsapur besides having 20 Primary Health Centres (PHC). Ten out of 20 PHCs were functioning round the clock.

The commendable efforts of the government hospitals immediately won the praise of Health Minister T Harish Rao, who attended the meeting as a chief guest. Appreciating the DMHO and his team for the progress they achieved, the Minister said the results were overwhelming because the State government had improved the facilities in the hospitals over the past eight years.

Stating that a medical college would soon be set up in Medak district headquarters, the Health Minister said a 400-bed hospital would also be set up in Medak town to make it a hub for medical facilities in the government sector.

Apart from these, 57 Palle Dawakhanas and 11 Basthi Dawakhanas would be opened across the district by appointing doctors and qualified staff in an attempt to provide better treatment to citizens. When the DMHO pointed out that there were some vacant posts in existing hospitals, the Minister said over 1,000 doctors would soon be inducted to fill all vacancies in government hospitals across the State.

District Hospital Superintendent Dr P Chandrashekhar and others were present.