Ensure bandh is complete in Nalgonda, TRS cadre told

Nalgonda: TRS district president and Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy called upon the party members and general public to participate in Bharath Bandh, a nation-wide shutdown call given by protesting farmers in Delhi, on Tuesday, demanding the withdrawal of three contentious farm laws by the Centre.

Speaking to media along with district Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Ramachandra Naik here on Monday, he alleged that the anti-farmer laws brought by the Centre turned out to be a curse on the farmers of the State, who were hitherto living happily. He pointed out that the living conditions of the farmers improved phenomenally in the state due to the initiatives taken up by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. As per the call given by TRS working president and IT minister K T Rama Rao, the party members should ensure that the bandh was complete in the district.

Urging all sections of people to take part in Bharath Bandh to express solidarity with the agitating farmers nationwide, he said that the State government had already made it clear that it would not accept the anti-farmer laws. The party would also continue its fight until withdrawal of the new farm legislations made by the Centre. He underlined the need to pressurise the BJP-led Central government to protect the interests of the farmers through united fight.

He appealed to businessmen to down the shutter of their business establishments voluntarily to support the farmers’ agitation and urged the Rythu Bandhu Samithi members to participate in the bandh, saying the three laws were aimed at diluting agricultural markets and bringing agriculture sector under the monopoly of corporates.

