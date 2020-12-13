Ensure potable water supply to each house every day: Errabelli

“Developmental works taken up under the Chief Minister’s Assurance and Smart City Mission (SCM) should also be completed at the earliest,” he said.

Warangal Urban: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao directed the officials of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) on Sunday to ensure drinking water supply to all houses under the corporation limits every day from February.

“Developmental works taken up under the Chief Minister’s Assurance and Smart City Mission (SCM) should also be completed at the earliest,” he said.

Addressing officials at a review meeting here, he said that action would be initiated on negligent officials and errant contractors would be blacklisted. “All works including construction of CC roads and drainage should be completed soon. You should also take steps to recruit staff,” the Minister said, and warned officials not to compromise on development.

Stating that the State government sanctioned Rs 59 crore for repairing roads, potholes and sewage canals which were damaged due to recent floods, Dayakar Rao instructed the authorities to start work immediately utilising the funds and complete it on war-footing. The Minister directed the officials to blacklist contractors who did not respond properly and did not complete works as per schedule.

The Minister also asked the officials to make arrangements for the inauguration of double bedroom houses in the city in February. He said the eligible poor should be selected without any controversy through the lottery system for allotment of 2BHK houses.

Referring to Smart City works, Dayakar Rao directed the officials to speed up the works and complete them within the stipulated time. “R1, R2, R3 and R4 have to be completed by the end of January. The work on ‘gateways’ being set up on all four sides of the city should be completed expeditiously,” the Minister added. Speaking on the staff crunch, he directed the officials to take steps to fill the sanctioned posts.

Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, MLC Baswaraju Saraiah, MLAs Challa Dharma Reddy, Aruri Ramesh, Nannapaneni Narender, Urban Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumantu, GWMC Commissioner Pamela Satpathy and other officials attended the meeting.

