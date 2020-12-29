Ensure welfare schemes reach people: Peddapalli MP

By | Published: 11:22 pm

Mancherial: Peddapalli MP Dr Venkatesh Netha on Tuesday asserted that Bangaru Telangna could be achieved only when the fruits of welfare schemes reach eligible beneficiaries.

He was addressing a meeting of district authorities to review the progress of sponsored schemes and development works sponsored by the Centre. Government whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman, and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Nallala Bhagyalaxmi, legislators Nadipelli Diwakar Rao and Durgam Chinnaiah also participated in the meeting.

Addressing officials, the MP said Telangana could see growth in many aspects only when the eligible beneficiaries were able to reap the benefits of the welfare scheme introduced by the Union and State governments. He said that the agriculture department was giving suggestions to farmers in raising various crops, besides supplying fertilizers and seeds.

The MP stated that the marketing department bought 2 lakh quintals of produce from the farmers. He said that oil palm trees were going to be grown in 400 acres in the district under a central government-sponsored scheme. A science lab was created in Bellampalli town with the help of funds granted by the Union government.

Venkatesh further said that the basic amenities and infrastructure of many government-run schools were improved through Rashtriya Madhyama, Sarva Siksha Abhiyan and Samagra Siskhana schemes of the Centre. Training is being given to teachers helping them to adopt new teaching methods, to reduce dropout rates and make the schools model ones, he explained.

The MP said funds of Rs 5.80 crore was granted to the district under Prime Minister Rojgar Yojana. As many as 26 villages were identified for converting them into model habitations. Tenders were invited to construct Anganwadi centres in 26 villages. Formation of Cement-Concrete roads and management of sanitation in rural areas was taken up, he added.

Venkatesh stated that Rs 6 crore was sanctioned to the district through the fifteenth finance planning commission. Tractors were purchased for 311 habitations, while Rs 49 lakh was spent for introducing e-governance in villages. He instructed the mandal level authorities to attend meetings and to prepare action plans by touring villages.

District Rural Development Officer Sheshadri, officials of Railway, Indian Postal, SCCL, commissioners of municipalities and chairpersons were present.

