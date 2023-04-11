Entertainment publicist Sruthi Dhulipala’s journey from Hyderabad to Hollywood

Sruthi Dhulipala faced problems as a person from a different cultural background but she managed to build a lucrative career in Hollywood.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 04:47 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Hyderabad: From being born into a music family in Hyderabad to carving her niche in the western entertainment industry, the career odyssey of Sruthi Dhulipala from Hyderabad to Hollywood is truly remarkable.

Having graduated in Engineering, The Hollywood entertainment publicist who recently worked for the Oscar-winning ‘RRR’, was always keen on media and communications. In pursuit of her American dream, she moved to Boston to earn a Master’s in Public Relations from Boston University.

“It was the films and the books I read all my life that have influenced me to become a Hollywood publicist,” the 27-year-old says. Though she instantly landed an internship as a Publicity Assistant at CBS Television Studios for ‘Big Bang Theory’, in Los Angeles, it was taxing for her to find a job later.

Calling her journey in the United States a ‘primrose path’, Dhulipala says she had to face initial hiccups as an outsider from a different cultural background and an immigrant with visa requirements. “Being a South Asian in the American entertainment industry felt like a lonely voyage. Though I struggled initially, I eventually realised that I’m a unique voice,” she recalls.

Sruthi Dhulipala has managed to build a lucrative career by providing multifaceted support to creators, musicians, shows, entertainment studios, and several global and renowned brands. She now aims to facilitate South Asians looking for opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Daughter of Mridanga Vidwan D S R Murthy, Dhulipala is also into independent music and has released several of her indie solos. Having trained in Classical Carnatic music since she was a child, she still performs in shows in the US. She describes herself as a ‘Jill of two worlds’ who works as a publicist during the day and performs music at night.

Sruthi Dhulipala handled communications for the Academy Award-winning firm Moving Picture Company and promoted films like ‘House of the Dragon’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife,’ ‘Bhediya,’ ‘RRR,’ and more. The entertainment publicist will be honoured with the ‘Best Women Achiever in Public Relations’ award next month at Inspiring Indian Women (IIW) awards, which are going to be held in New Delhi.