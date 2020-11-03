Entrance test for UPSC coaching held

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: An entrance test for candidates intending to take free coaching for UPSC exams, sponsored by the Telangana government for minorities was conducted on Monday. A total of 1,636 students appeared for the entrance test and about 60 per cent candidates were girls/women.

The test was conducted by the Director of Minority Welfare who will be selecting 100 candidates to undergo coaching at reputed training institutes in the country and the entire expenditure will be borne by the Telangana government.

Shahnawaz Qasim, Director of Minority Welfare, said more woman have come forward and attended the tests held on Monday.

