Medicinal plants expo a big draw in Kothagudem

Plant lovers, students, Ayurvedic doctors and government officials from across erstwhile Khammam, Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Bhupalpally, Visakhapatnam, Kurnool and other districts visited the exhibition

By | Published: 12:19 am

Kothagudem: The medicinal plants exhibition organised by environmentalist Rayi Venkataiah at Ramavaram in Kothagudem has evoked good response from different sections.

The exhibition was first planned for three-days from March 9 onwards and was extended till March 19 in view of the requests made by the managements of schools and colleges and nature lovers, he said.

He displayed an amazing collection of around 500 different varieties of rare and commonly found plants with medical properties at the exhibition at his residence at SCB Nagar at Ramavaram.

Speaking to Telangana Today on Friday Venkataiah said that the medicinal plants exhibition was a grand success and the basic concept behind the initiative was to spread the concept of ‘green pharmacy’.

Around 5,000 to 7,000 persons have visited the exhibition, he said adding that he was happy at being able to create awareness among the public about medicinal plants that were available in nature.

Plant lovers, students, Ayurvedic doctors and government officials from across erstwhile Khammam, Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Bhupalpally, Visakhapatnam, Kurnool and other districts visited the exhibition, which was inaugurated by green crusader Vanajeevi Ramaiah, he said.

Venkataiah further informed that the managements of several schools and colleges in erstwhile Khammam have requested him to organise similar exhibitions at their institutions for the benefit of their students.

Dr KY Ramachandra Rao, a noted naturopath and the chairman of Siddartha Yoga Vidyalayam, also wanted the exhibition to be conducted at the naturopathy ashrams he runs at Nelakondapalli in Khammam and Hyderabad.

In addition to that he also offered to allot one acre land at his Nelakondapalli ashram to grow medicinal plants. Several individuals have also come forward with similar requests to develop ‘green pharmacy’ at their places.

Preserving, protecting and propagating medicinal plants was very important for the benefit of future generations and also because of the fact that they could provide cost-effective treatment to several ailments, Venkataiah noted.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .