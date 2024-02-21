Environmentally-aware Ikebana exhibition inaugurated in Hyderabad

Exhibits consisted of Ikebana made from recycled and reused materials on various themes like current affairs, binary world of computers and awareness generating themes of keeping the beaches clean

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 11:15 PM

The event was inaugurated by its chief guest Consul-General of Japan in Chennai, Taga Masayuki. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

By Pinaki Gakhar

Hyderabad: A vibrant Ikebana exhibition titled ‘Ecobana’, showcasing the talent of 30 children and young adults across the twin cities was held in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Also Read Hyderabad’s Skyroot introduces Kalpana Fellowship to empower women passionate about space careers

The exhibition followed a workshop conducted earlier by Ohryu Rekha Reddy, sub grandmaster of the Ohara School of Ikebana. The event was inaugurated by its chief guest Consul-General of Japan in Chennai, Taga Masayuki.

Exhibits consisted of Ikebana made from recycled and reused materials on various themes like current affairs, binary world of computers and awareness generating themes of keeping the beaches clean. These exhibits were made by children from the age of 5 to the young adults.

Rekha Reddy has been conducting such exhibitions for the past 25 years to create an interest in children for this art form. Through ‘Ecobana’, Rekha Reddy strived to focus on a relevant theme of environment and sustainability. The workshop taught children about recycling and sustainability. Four exhibits were made by children with special needs from the organization Flipside.

After hearing the thought behind each exhibit, the Taga Masayuki handed out certificates and books to all participants. He told them that he was impressed by their work, the usage of flowers and the shape and forms and the creative way of recycling material in their arrangements.

The Ecobana exhibition will remain open for general public at Saptaparni from 10 am to 6 pm till Thursday, February 22, 2024.