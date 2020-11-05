‘Epic’ work on rice grains

Micro artist Swarika Ramagiri shares what it took to write the magnum opus on rice grains

By | Published: 6:25 pm

A resident of Uppuguda, Swarika is pursuing her LLB final year from Aurora’s Legal Sciences Academy, Bandlaguda, and her interest in micro art started just four years ago. “My brother used to create paper Ganeshas, I got inspired by him and thought even I should do something in art. I wanted to try something different, so I chose rice grain as my first canvas.

At first, I drew Lord Ganesha on the rice grain and after that I wrote A to Z alphabets on rice grains. Later, I created a record of writing A to Z alphabets, Lord Ganesha, Indian flag and India map in 15 minutes,” says Swarika for which she received the International Wonder Book of Records award in 2017.

Now the talented girl has made news for her latest achievement – inscribing Bhagavadgeetha’s 700 shlokas on 4,042 rice grains in 150 hours. “I use needles to write and work with inks, watercolours, and oil paintings,” says Swarika.

Apart from this, Swarika has created nearly 2,000 micro artworks till date, she is well versed in chalk carvings, pencil lead carvings, and also adept at writing on sesame and tamarind seeds. “I use knives and blades for the carvings. I created an artpiece on our chief minister on Telangana Formation Day in just 15 minutes using cream,” says Swarika who is self-taught. When it comes to mediums, she has experimented on a variety of them.

She once wrote the Preamble on hair strands for which she was felicitated by the Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. When asked why she picked up micro art than opting for a bigger canvas, she says, “Not many women are there in this field.

There are very few micro artists and fewer women,” said Swarika who also claims to be the first female micro-artist in India. Her talent is not limited to just art, she is also a musician and has won several prizes since childhood. She also nurtures an interest in writing motivational and inspiring quotes on women empowerment.

Talking about her career plans, Swarika says, “My aim is to become a judge. I hope all parents who have a girl child encourage and allow them to explore the field they like,” signs off Swarika who hopes to take her micro art to an international level.

