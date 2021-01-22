Equal opportunity to all is our policy: KTR

Says State govt catering to all sections of the society without any discrimination

Hyderabad: The objective of the TRS government is to provide equal opportunities to all sections of society without any discrimination, IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao asserted on Friday.

The Minister was responding to the overwhelming response from various organisations and communities on the decision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to implement 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the State.

Interacting with his Cabinet colleagues, TRS leaders and representatives of various organisations who called him on at Pragathi Bhavan here, Rama Rao assured that the existing reservations will not be disturbed. “The EWS reservations will be beneficial to economically backward sections like Vyshya, Reddy, Velama, Kamma and Brahmin communities among the Hindus, Syed and Khan communities among the Muslims and also Marwadi Jains among others,” he said, and observed that as per the Comprehensive Family Survey conducted in 2014, the State’s population comprised about 51 per cent BCs, 12 per cent STs, 10 per cent SCs and 22 per cent other communities.

The Minister said the State government, under the leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao, was catering to all sections of society without any discrimination. He listed out the various welfare and developmental schemes benefiting every family in the State. He pointed out that the Centre had recognised the achievements of the State government including the recent achievement of providing drinking water to cent per cent households in the State. “From birth to even after death, the State government is taking care of its citizens at every step,” he added.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said the Chief Minister’s decision to provide 10 per cent reservations to EWS in addition to the existing reservations was a laudable move. “Reservations for EWS will provide better education and employment opportunities for the poor among the upper castes,” he said.

