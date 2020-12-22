Era of the eighties has influenced me: Pedro Pascal

The actor asserted that the era added a different sort of charm to the world of the upcoming film, “Wonder Woman 1984”.

Los Angeles: Actor Pedro Pascal says he has been influenced by the 1980s, and it is something that continues to stay with him.

“The era that has influenced me and really stayed with me the most is the eighties, for better or worse, I suppose,” Pascal said.

“That feeling of nostalgia, getting to plunge into that world with a brilliant filmmaker who understands it so well… Who wouldn’t want to be a part of exploring a character like Wonder Woman — the super hero we didn’t even realise we needed so badly until (‘Wonder Woman’ director) Patty (Jenkins) and (heroine) Gal (Gadot) brought her to us to remind us of our humanity in the most entertaining way?” he added.

“Wonder Woman 1984” casts Pascal as Maxwell Lord, who was originally created for the comicbook series by Keith Giffen, JM DeMatteis and Kevin Maguire in the 1980s. In the film, Lord is the proprietor of Black Gold International.

“Max is a Gordon Gekko-type, without the polish, I would say,” Pascal described his character, drawing reference from Michael Douglas’ memorable antagonist Gordon Gecko, in the 1987 release, “Wall Street”.

“When Patty and I discussed him (Max), we thought that would be the right look, except he’s not cool, and I thought, well, that’s much better for me,” Pascal continued.

Gadot reprises her role of Diana Prince and her superhero alter ego Wonder Woman in the sequel of the 2017 DC hit. The much-awaited “Wonder Woman 1984” teases the beginning of a “new era of wonder” with a new battle, new armour, a new set of villains, edgier action and a reunion with her long-lost love.

The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as the Cheetah, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta. The Warner Bros. Pictures project will release in India on December 24 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.