Errabelli Charitable Trust launches free driving licence mela in Palakurthi

According to Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, one of the founders of the trust, the objective behind the mela was to grant driving licenses to all eligible individuals who have reached the age of 18 till July 31.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:06 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Jangaon: The Errabelli Charitable Trust has launched a driving license mela in Palakurthi constituency on Monday.

Stressing the importance of adhering to traffic rules and emphasising the gravity of driving without a valid license, he asked the eligible to get the license as driving vehicles without a license was a criminal offence. The driving license fair, thus, assumes significance in not only promoting accessibility but also ensuring road safety through responsible driving.

Applicants seeking to avail this opportunity are required to visit the party office in Palakurthi and present the necessary documents, including their Aadhaar card, PAN card, SSC certificate, and two passport-sized photographs.

To ensure ease of access, the Minister announced that their dedicated staff will be available at party offices across all mandal centres within the constituency.

However, he added that the submission of applications should be made exclusively at the Palakurthi office to get the licence after proper examination by the Road Transport Authorities (RTA). It is said that the trust is contemplating providing training to learn to drive vehicles.