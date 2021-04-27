Errabelli offers to quit if he failes to get Textile Park operational in six months

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao challenged the BJP leaders whether they were ready to set up a coach factory in Kazipet as promised in the State Reorganisation Act

Warangal Urban: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Tuesday said he was ready to quit his ministerial post if he failed to get the Mega Textile Park started in six months to provide employment opportunities to the locals.

He challenged the BJP leaders whether they were ready to set up a coach factory in Kazipet as promised in the State Reorganisation Act. He accused Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy of spreading lies that the land for the coach factory was not handed over to Railways.

Speaking to the media along with Ministers Satyavathi Rathod and Koppula Eshwar here, he released photos and documents related to handing over of the land to the railway authorities sometime back. Nizamabad MP. Arvind Dharmapuri, who signed a bond paper promising to set up a Turmeric Board at Nizamabad but failed to deliver the promise, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and Kishan Reddy who failed to ensure release of Central funds have to apologise to the public, Dayakar Rao demanded.

The Central government has ignored the request of the State government to establish 15 Medical Colleges in Telangana but has sanctioned the colleges to other States. But the BJP leaders in the State were so incompetent that they failed to question injustice meted out to Telangana, he noted.

