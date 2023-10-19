Errabelli slams Rahul Gandhi, Revanth Reddy for their comments at Kataram meeting

The Minister highlighted the significance of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project and rubbished Rahul Gandhi's corruption allegations. He said that there were no development projects during the Congress's 60-year rule and added that Rahul's scripted speeches were far from genuine.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:34 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

File Photo

Mahabubabad: In a scathing response to comments made by Rahul Gandhi and TPCC chief Revanth Reddy during the Kataram meeting held on Thursday, Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao strongly criticized their remarks, labelling Revanth Reddy a “420 (cheater)” and questioning his right to address him as “Daddamma” (waste fellow).

Speaking to the media in Pedda Vanagara Mandal of Palakruthy constituency, Minister Errabelli accused Revanth Reddy of being a “petty moron.” He emphasised that no one believes Reddy’s words. Furthermore, he pointed out that even members of Revanth Reddy’s own party have reprimanded him.

The Minister didn’t hold back, hinting at corruption within the political sphere by stating rumours of ticket-selling for anywhere between Rs 10 to 20 crores.

Dayakar Rao continued to question the impact of Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy on the Congress party, suggesting that the party’s decline was associated with their entry. He also referenced legal troubles related to the alleged ‘vote for note case’ that Reddy had faced.

In a striking remark, Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao cast doubts on the authenticity of Rahul Gandhi’s speeches, questioning if he can even read the words someone else writes for him. He shifted the focus to development projects in the state, asking Rahul about his knowledge of the Kaleshwaram project and SCCL.

