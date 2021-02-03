ESI to set up 100-bed hospital in Vizianagaram

This was informed in a written reply to YSR Congress Party member Vijay Sai Reddy by Union Minister for Labour Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Wednesday.

By | Published: 7:16 pm

Vizianagaram: The Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) has agreed to set up a 100-bed hospital at a cost of Rs.73.68 crore in this Fort Town.

Apart from primary health services, the proposed hospital would have special facilities for out-patients and inpatients, besides providing emergency services, operation theatre, labour room, diagnostics and dispensary and other services, he revealed.

The services under Ayush would also be extended to the patients at the hospital which would be ready by the year 2023, the minister said.

