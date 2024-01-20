Esitha inspires Care Football Academy to win

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 January 2024, 07:34 PM

Hyderabad: Esitha scored four goals to lead Care Football Academy to 4-0 win over Twin Cities FC in the ongoing Telangana Football Association’s Khelo India Girls Under-17 Football League held at MJPBCWRSJDC College, Gajwel, Siddipet on Saturday.

Eistha opened the scoring in the 13th minute and completed her hat-trick in 36th minute and added another one in the 56th minute. In the other matches, Telangana Sports School downed Gajwel FC 2-0 as Nagma and Siri scored a goal each for the winners.

Aruna’s 16th minute strike led Deccan Dynamos edge past Hyderabad Women’s FC to a 1-0 victory. Results: Care Football Academy 4 (Esitha 4) bt Twin Cities FC 0, Telangana Sports School 2 (Nagma 1, Siri 1) bt Gajwel FC 0, Deccan Dynamos 1 ( Aruna 1) bt Hyderabad Womens FC 0.