Aruna powers Deccan Dynamos to Khelo India Women’s Under-17 Football League title

Aruna’s 52nd minute goal powered Deccan Dynamos to edge past Hyderabad Women’s FC 1-0 in the final and clinch the Telangana Football Association’s Khelo India Women's Under-17 Football League.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 February 2024, 10:21 PM

Jubilant Deccan Dynamos Under-17 team members after their win.

Hyderabad: Aruna’s 52nd minute goal powered Deccan Dynamos to edge past Hyderabad Women’s FC 1-0 in the final and clinch the Telangana Football Association’s Khelo India Women’s Under-17 Football League in Gajwel on Thursday.

Aruna was awarded the player of the match as Nainika of Hyderabad Women’s FC received the top scorer award while Eshitha of Care Football Academy won the best forward.

Results: Deccan Dynamos 1 (Aruna 1) bt Hyderabad Women’s FC 0; Awards: Player of the Match: Aruna (Deccan Dynamos), Best Goalkeeper of the tournament: Sirisha (Gajwel FC), Best Defender of the tournament: Krishna Priya (Twin Cities FC), Best Midfielder of the tournament: Nagma (Telangana Sports School), Best Forward of the tournament: Eshitha (Care Football Academy), Top Scorer of the tournament: Nainika (Hyderabad Women’s FC).