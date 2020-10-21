Estimates prepared to repair breached tanks in RR, Medchal-Malkajgiri districts

Of the 73 damaged tanks, 31 of them either developed a breach or leakage in RR, Medchal-Malkajgiri districts

Hyderabad: The Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri district administrations have prepared estimates to take-up repairs of minor irrigation tanks that were breached or damaged due to heavy rains. Of the 73 tanks that were damaged, 31 of them either developed a breach or leakage due to heavy downpour of last Tuesday and Wednesday. Nearly, 1,025 tanks out of 2,031 in RR district and 334 out of 489 in Medchal-Malkajgiri district received surplus inflows this rainy season.

In Ibrahimpatnam, 23 tanks developed breaches while three suffered damage to their sluices. In Shamshabad, seven tanks developed damage to sluice and three suffered breaches while in Medchal-Malkajgiri, 10 water bodies developed breaches and two suffered damage to sluices.

Apart from breaches and sluice damages, a few tanks suffered damage in the middle of the bund while others developed cracks and a few tanks developed seepage through the bund, according to officials.

After examining the situation at the tanks in two districts, officials prepared estimates ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 1 lakh to take up repairs. Among the total damaged tanks, Pedda Cheruvu in Meerpet would require Rs 1 crore while Bhairamkhan Cheruvu at Inamguda in Abdullapurmet need Rs 75 lakh and Sande Cheruvu in Jillelaguda and Thatikhana Cheruvu in Ibrahimpatnam Kalsa each require Rs 50 lakh for repairs.

Senior officials said most water bodies suffered damage because of large scale encroachments. In a few areas, land-grabbers closed sluice unauthorisedly thereby obstructed free flow of the water downstream.

The same situation was witnessed at Thouthoni Kunta resulting inundation of Green Grace Residents Society in Khajaguda, Serilingampally.

