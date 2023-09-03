Moderate rainfall recorded in erstwhile Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:33 AM, Sun - 3 September 23

File Photo

Karimnagar: Moderate rainfall is being reported from different parts of erstwhile Karimnagar district on Sunday.

The highest of 61.5 mm rainfall so fall was reported in Peddalingapur, Ellanthakunta mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district followed by Ellanthakunta with 59.3, Kandikatkoor with 41.5, Nerella of Thangallapally with 26.8, and Rudrangi with 20.8 mm.

While Suglampalli in Sultanabad mandal of Peddapalli district received 31.3 mm, Godur, Ibrahimpatnam of Jagtial district got 22.5 mm. 21.8 mm rain was recorded in Karimnagar town.

On the other hand, heavy rainfall was reported in Pegadapalli with72.5 mm and in Velgatoor with 66.5 mm of Jagtial district on Saturday.