Every eligible journalist to get house site, says KTR

KTR said steps would be taken soon to ensure that house sites are provided to every journalist, including those associated with the JNJ Society in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Warangal: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday directed District Collectors of Warangal and Hanamkonda to take steps for allocation of house plots to all eligible journalists in these districts.

The Minister, who said each and every eligible journalist would be allotted house sites, earlier discussed the issue with leaders of the TUWJ (143), who met him at the residence of Warangal East MLA Nannanpuneni Narender. Rama Rao, who enquired about the number of journalists seeking house sites and the members of journalist housing societies, said he had held discussions on Friday with Media Academy chairman Allam Narayana to address the issue of allotment of house sites for journalists in Hyderabad as well.

He said steps would be taken soon to ensure that house sites are provided to every journalist, including those associated with the JNJ Society in Hyderabad. He later asked officials to ensure that the Head of Accounts was made available to two housing societies that had already been allotted the land. This measure would enable them to fulfill the necessary payment requirements for the allotted land.

The Ekashila and Kakatiya journalist housing societies were allotted 10.31 acres and 4.02 acres of land in Munipalli and Dargah Kazipet respectively back in 2009. However, due to payment restrictions, these societies were unable to acquire the designated house sites.

The Minister also journalist union leaders to be in contact with officials and the Media Academy chairman so as to resolve the issue at the earliest. He said Allam Narayana would prepare a comprehensive list of journalists who are not affiliated with any housing society. According to the sources, there are 590 members in the Warangal Press Club including the members of the housing societies.

The Minister later inaugurated a total of 200 2BHK houses constructed for journalists of Warangal East constituency at a cost of Rs.10.60 crore here. Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MLAs A Ramesh, N Narender, D Vinay Bhaskar, TUWJ (143) General Secretary A Maruti Sagar, State Vice-President Vishnuvardhan Reddy and other leaders were present.