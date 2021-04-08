Every village in Telangana should accord top priority to sanitation: Errabelli

Palle Prakruthi vanams, Vaikuntadhamams, dumpyard and other facilities should be operational and sanitation should be accorded top priority in every village, he said

Hyderabad: After Telangana bagged 12 awards in the National Panchayat Awards 2021 (Appraisal year 2019-20), Panchayat Raj Minister E.Dayakar Rao is keen that every village in the State transforms into a model village and win awards at national level.

All the nurseries should be taken care of and survival of all the saplings that were planted in the past should be ensured, he said. Palle Prakruthi vanams, Vaikuntadhamams, dumpyard and other facilities should be operational and sanitation should be accorded top priority in every village, he said.

with Corona cases increasing rapidly, he wanted the sarpanches and secretaries to be cautious and initiate measures to contain the spread of virus.

The Minister held a video conference with sarpanches, secretaries, CEOs and other officials, here on Thursday.

Dayakar Rao said the Palle Pragati programme- the brainchild of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was a grand success. It has helped many villages in the State to transform and develop different infrastructure. Due to successful implementation of the programme, the State bagged awards at national level, he said.

More than awards, the Palle Pragati programme has aided in containing the spread of communicable diseases in villages, especially Corona cases, besides aiding in rapid development, he informed.

