Everything about Yadadri is grand, magnanimous

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:53 PM, Sun - 27 March 22

Priests make preparations for the inaugural ceremony of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri on Sunday.

Hyderabad: The towering five-storeyed and seven-storeyed gopurams, 36 feet tall main door fixed on the Saptatala Rajagopuram, 2.50 lakh tonnes of black granite, gold plating of Kalashas, Dwaja Sthambham, Prahalada’s history – everything about Yadadri is grand and magnanimous.

The statues of 12 Alwars installed around the Mukha Mandapam which leads to the sanctum sanctorum, the 58 Yali pillars installed in the first prakara and pillars carved in the outer prakara around the temple speak volumes about the temple’s sculpture, said Sunderarajan, the temple Stapathi.

“After Sri Krishnadevaraya, who accorded top priority to aesthetic sculpture works, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has now taken up such a grand construction of Yadadri temple,” said Sunderarajan.

Over 2.50 lakh tonnes of black granite was used to carve beautiful sculptures. Through this work, the Chief Minister has in fact infused a new vigour in the sculpting art, which was fast getting extinct, he said.

Since 2016, he along with temple architect Anand Sai, visited different places and visited popular temples. “During the planning days, many designs were made for each statue, sculpture and gopurams. Today, looking at the temple in all its grandeur, it is a dream come true for me,” said Sunderarajan.

For the convenience of devotees, the temple management has ensured sufficient parking space downhill (6,000 cars), free shuttle services from Gandi Cheruvu to atop the hill, escalators and lifts for senior citizens and differently-abled persons.

For accommodation, there are YTDA owned suites in the temple city and about 300 rooms of the temple management. There are four suites in each cottage in the temple city and each suite would be offered for Rs 1,500 a day.

What happens to Balalayam

After the Mahakumbha Samproshana, YTDA will convert the Balalayam into a Ranga Mandapam. The existing Balalayam will be cleared and a grand Ranga Mandapam to host cultural shows, discourses and spiritual programmes will be constructed.

It will be a multi-purpose hall with seating capacity of 500 to 600. The material used for constructing Balalayam will be used for different purposes at Pata Gutta downhill, said YTDA CEO G Kishan Rao, adding the Ranga Mandapam would be ready in six months.

