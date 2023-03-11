“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is now streaming on OTT

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:30 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: “Everything Everywhere All At Once” is the most discussed film currently at the international level. This is because of the film’s unique screenplay and diversified multi genre content. The makers of the film, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, need to be lauded a lot for this brilliant storytelling. Thanks to the Russo brothers equally for producing and presenting such top-notch stuff from the front.

Everything Everywhere All At Once has been nominated in 11 different categories at the Oscars this year, as we all know. It is pretty sure that the film would bag more than a half-dozen awards among those nominations at the Academy. Also, Everything Everywhere All At Once is the film with the most nominations and wins this year at different award ceremonies from different nations. Well, a few audiences might have missed this film in theaters. We are all going to get a chance to witness the multiverse experience of this film, this time on television and small screens.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is now streaming on the Sony Liv OTT platform. This film will surely blow audiences’ minds. This is worth watching and a mind-boggling experience for the first-time viewers, and a definitely must-visit-back film for those who have already seen it in theaters. Telangana Today suggests its audience not miss watching Everything Everywhere, All At Once before it grabs the Oscar.