ex-MP Kanithi Viswanatham passes away

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:28 PM, Sun - 16 April 23

Photo: Facebook

Srikakulam: Former Member of Parliament, Kanithi Viswanatham, 91, died in Palasa on Saturday.

A medical doctor, he was elected to Lok Sabha twice on Congress ticket in 1989 and 1991.

A close associate of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, he later joined the YSR Congress Party.

However, he left it and joined the BJP in 2014 and continued in it.