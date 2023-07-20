Check out this unique bowling competition in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:54 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: Bounce Bowling, a gaming arena in Kompally is hosting a unique bowling tournament on July 22. The sport that was often viewed only as recreational is all set to get that competitive touch.

Called the Bounce Bowling Blitz, the entry fee to register in this competition is Rs 200. It is also touted to be the first-ever bowling competition in Hyderabad.

For the unversed, bowling is an indoor target sport in which a heavy ball is rolled down a long, narrow lane toward a group of objects known as pins. The aim here is to knock down more pins than an opponent. In some countries, it is also called tenpins.

According to Bounce Bowling’s Instagram post, the first prize winner will receive Rs 3,000 cash, Rs 2,000 gift card, and a trophy. The second prize winner will get Rs 1,500 cash prize, Rs 1,500 gift card, and a trophy as well. Interested participants can call the company and book their slots.

Apart from Bowling, this games arena has a spacious PS5 gaming lounge, snooker tables, air hockey, and VR gaming facilities. They recently also organised a snooker competition.

