Exodus into TRS from Congress, BJP

By | Published: 9:26 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Union government is acting against the interests of the farmers while Telangana Rastra Samithi government in Telangana had initiated a sleeve of programmes for the benefit of farming community. However, the Minister has said that BJP government is trying to suppress the Telangana government with various moves to make the implementation of these welfare schemes difficult

Several people from Congress and BJP in Dubbak Assembly Constituency have joined in Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the presence of Senior TRS leader and Finance Minister T Harish Rao in Dubbak on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao has said the Union government had permitted the importing of the maize into the country though the Indian farmers are producing a gigantic 280 lakh metric tonnes of Maize every year. Saying that the BJP is trying to push the Indian farmers into the clutches of corporate companies with the new farmer’s bill, Rao has said the Union Minister of NDA government has tendered her resignation protesting the anti farmer initiates of the BJP led government. He has said that BJP had never come up with a prominent welfare scheme until today. Rao said that they have failed to extend any help to Telangana and its people.

The change in the life of rural people stands as a testimony for the work of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao led government.

Earlier, Rao has released a book “Swapna Sadhakudu”, a compilation of essays written by Solipeta Ramaliga Reddy during a programme in Siddipet.

