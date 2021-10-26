Expedite Collectorate works, Kothagudem Collector tells officials

Kothagudem: District Collector D Anudeep has directed engineering officials to expedite the construction of the Integrated Collectorate Complex. He conducted a surprise inspection of the under-construction collectorate building here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector said the construction works were moving at a slow pace and there should be no further delay in the execution of works to meet the deadline of March next year. He said if there were any issues concerning the release of funds, the matter should be brought to his notice, but works should not stop under any circumstances.

Suggesting to carry out the works on a war footing, Anudeep asked the engineering officials and contracting agency to engage an additional workforce. He wanted the Roads and Buildings Department DGM to submit reports regularly on the work’s progress.

The Collector told officials to complete the works of the officials’ residential complex along with the collectorate construction. An overhead water storage reservoir (OHSR) and water harvesting structures are to be built.

He wanted a landscaping plan to be readied to develop greenery on the premises of the Collectorate. R&B Department EE Bhimla Naik, Mission Bhagiratha EE Tirumalesh, Paloncha Municipal Commissioner Srikanth and others were present.

