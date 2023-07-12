Expedite Mana Ooru Mana Badi works, Kothagudem Collector tells officials

There was no dearth of funds for Mana Ooru Mana Badi works and steps to complete the works on war footing basis have to be taken, said Collector Anudeep Durishetty

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:50 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Collector Anudeep D held a review meeting on Mana Ooru Mana Badi works in Kothagudem on Wednesday.

Kothagudem: There was no dearth of funds for Mana Ooru Mana Badi works and steps to complete the works on war footing basis have to be taken, said district Collector Anudeep Durishetty.

The Collector held a review meeting on Mana Ooru Mana Badi works with contractors, engineering and education department officials here on Wednesday. He informed that works worth Rs 43 crore undertaken in the district and funds worth Rs 41 crore were sanctioned.

Contractors should not believe in the misconception that there was a shortage of funds. Focus should be laid on the speedy completion of works as the State government was implementing Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme to develop the schools, he said.

Painting work has to be completed in 86 schools. 73 schools where painting work completed and 159 schools where civil works completed have to be prepared for inauguration. Gravel filling has to be taken up in schools that face the problem of rain water stagnation and reports have to be submitted in that connection, the Collector suggested.

Works were going on at slow pace in Kothagudem municipality, measures had to be taken up to expedite the works. Care should be taken to develop greenery in the schools as part of the Haritha Haram programme, he added.

DEO E Somashekhara Sharma, engineering officials Naga Sheshu, Bhimla, Suresh, Srinivas and others were present.