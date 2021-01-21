Expedite works on Sitarama project: KCR

The project, CM K Chandrashekhar Rao said, should be treated and viewed as an important irrigation scheme that would create a new ayacut and together with Nagarjuna Sagar ayacut, will provide water to 10 lakh acres.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday instructed the officials concerned to expedite works on Sitarama Project, which had the potential to transform erstwhile Khammam district into a fertile area. The project, he said, should be treated and viewed as an important irrigation scheme that would create a new ayacut and together with Nagarjuna Sagar ayacut, will provide water to 10 lakh acres.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a review meeting at Pragati Bhavan here on the progress of works of Sitarama Project.

“The government sanctioned Sri Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme for Khammam district, which lies between Godavari and Krishna Rivers, to make it fertile. Water is available adequately throughout the year at Dummugudem point on Godavari River. Water can be supplied to entire Khammam district from this point,” Chandrashekhar Rao said, and instructed the officials to supply water by lifting it from Dummugudem and send it through canals to Satthupalli, Illendu and Paler Reservoir.

Directing the officials to complete the survey for the remaining works on canals to take water to Satthupalli and Illendu and to invite tenders, he asked them to construct aquaducts on Munneru and Akeru streams. “Complete the canal works till the Paler Reservoir by June. We have no idea when water will be available in Krishna River since there is an element of uncertainty. If we don’t get any water from Krishna, make arrangements to supply water from Godavari River,” the Chief Minister said.

Ministers Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Water Resources Principal secretary Rajat Kumar, Principal Secretary (Finance) Ramakrishna Rao, Secretary to Chief Minister Smita Sabharwal, Engineers-in-Chief Muralidhar Rao and Hari Ram, CEs Venkata Krishna, Sankar Naik, Madhusudhan Rao, SE Srinivas Reddy, MLAs Kandala Upender Reddy, Hari Priya, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and others participated in the meeting.

