Experience science in a unique way

GP Birla Archeological Astronomical and Scientific Research Institute has recently launched a unique ‘Experience Science Gallery’

By varun keval Published Date - 11:27 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

GPBAASRI Director KG Kumar at the gallery.

Hyderabad: To keep its visitors engaged and expose them to the complex concepts of science in a practical and lucid way, the GP Birla Archeological Astronomical and Scientific Research Institute (GPBAASRI) has recently launched a unique ‘Experience Science Gallery’.

Needless to say, since the launch of the unique gallery on July 21, 2022, the section has become a go-to destination, as interesting science exhibits provide hands-on experience to visitors, especially children and adolescents who often form a large chunk of the daily footfall.

In the unique science section, children and elders can learn science by taking part in 28 fun and interactive activities and, in the process, learn the science behind the exhibits. Some of the activities include Unique Path, Oscylinderscpoe, Rainbow Silhouette, Tune-a-Radio, Delayed Sound, Planetrek and many more — all lined up to give visitors an amazing experience.

To further improve the experience for its visitors, GPBAASRI has also launched its mobile app. “The new mobile app will allow visitors to scan a QR code positioned next to the display objects in the archaeology section. This will enable them to access information (in English and Telugu) about sculptures and objects on their smartphones,” says GPBAASRI director KG Kumar, who developed the ‘Experience Science’ section and app with a QR code scanner.

Visitors have to download the GPBAASRI app from Google and Apple play stores. They can scan the QR codes positioned next to objects to gain access to the pictures, including views from different angles and in-depth insights about different objects,” he said.

The exclusive mobile application will work only on the premises of the science centre and visitors will lose access once they step out of the premises. To date, around 30 objects have been equipped with QR codes and, very soon, all collections here will have QR codes, he added.